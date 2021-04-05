Advertisement

Iowa to pay $225,000 to settle lawsuit over trooper’s force

This 2017 image from the Iowa State Patrol video provided by the Cedar County Attorney's Office...
This 2017 image from the Iowa State Patrol video provided by the Cedar County Attorney's Office In Cedar County, Iowa, shows former Iowa State Patrol trooper Robert Smith in an altercation with Bryce Yakish by Yakish's motorcycle during a traffic stop near Tipton, Iowa. Iowa will pay $225,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by Yakish who was injured when trooper Smith knocked him over and put his knee on his neck during a 2017 traffic stop, according to documents released Monday, April 5, 2021.(Cedar County Attorneys Office via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa will pay $225,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by a man who was injured when a state trooper knocked him over and put his knee on his neck during a 2017 traffic stop.

The payment to Bryce Yakish ends a lawsuit he filed against the state and former Iowa State Patrol trooper Robert Smith in 2019, after a sheriff released startling dash camera video of the arrest.

The lawsuit alleged that Smith assaulted and falsely arrested Yakish, then lied about what happened.

The case prompted scrutiny into other allegations of misconduct against Smith.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One found dead at the scene of a ditch fire in Linn County
Police say they’re investigating a homicide that took place just after midnight at the...
One dead, one arrested in Residence Inn stabbing incident
The aftermath of a ditch fire that grew out of control and killed a woman near Marion on...
Officials identify victim in ditch fire near Marion over weekend
Devoniere Jackson, left, 27, and Daniel Turnis, right, 29, both of Cedar Rapids.
Two arrested after report of fight, shots fired in downtown Cedar Rapids
Interstate 380 rollover 4-4-2021
Crews respond to rollover accident on Interstate 380

Latest News

Dubuque city staff say, even though vaccine allocation is expected to increase, demand will...
Dubuque County opens vaccination appointment call center
A sign for the Grant Wood Studio in downtown Cedar Rapids on Monday, April 5, 2021.
Grant Wood Studio to reopen, offering free admission
Pharmacist Craig Clark administers a COVID-19 vaccine at Clark's Pharmacy in Cedar Rapids on...
Pharmacies, county health departments to Iowans: Keep your vaccination appointments
COVID vaccine
Keep your vaccination appointments, urge pharmacies and public health departments to Iowans
Major project planned for Council Street in Cedar Rapids