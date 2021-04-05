Advertisement

Iowa State’s Ashley Joens wins Cheryl Miller Award

Iowa State guard Ashley Joens (24) during the second half of a college basketball game against...
Iowa State guard Ashley Joens (24) during the second half of a college basketball game against the Texas A&M in the second round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(Eric Gay | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 11:35 PM CDT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State junior Ashley Joens was named the winner of the Cheryl Miller Award on Sunday, which is given to the nation’s best small forward. This is the second time in three years a Cyclone has won the award. Bridget Carleton won it back in 2019.

Joens had one of the best seasons in school history, setting a new school record averaging 24.2 points per game, breaking the previous record of 21.7 points per game held by Bridget Carleton.

