Iowa State AD Jamie Pollard gets extension through 2026

FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2018, file photo, Iowa State Athletic Director Jamie Pollard speaks...
FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2018, file photo, Iowa State Athletic Director Jamie Pollard speaks during an NCAA college football news conference, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State's athletic budget outlook is better than expected, and the school will push forward with several initiatives that should create new revenue streams, athletic director Jamie Pollard said in a video sent to fans Monday, Jan. 25, 2021.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2021
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State has extended athletic director Jamie Pollard’s contract through 2026.

Pollard accepted the extension with no scheduled salary increase.

He was earning $757,000 when he announced 10% pay cuts for coaches and some administrators a year ago to help offset a $25 million budget shortfall because of COVID-19.

Iowa State had its best football season in program history in 2020.

The Cyclones played in the Big 12 championship game and beat Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl.

Pollard also has overseen major facilities upgrades.

