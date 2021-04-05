Iowa reports 155 more COVID-19 cases, 0 deaths Monday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health on Monday reported 155 more COVID-19 cases, but had no more deaths to report.

It comes as the state had a low number of COVID-19 tests to report over the holiday weekend.

The state reported a total of 927 individuals tested over the last 24 hours. A total of 1,649,216 individuals have been tested in Iowa since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 16.7 percent.

As of 10:30 a.m. the state is reporting a total of 353,399 people in Iowa have tested positive for COVID-19 and a total of 5,822 people have died since the start of the pandemic.

The state’s COVID-19 vaccine administration dashboard on Monday morning shows a total of 662,885 people in Iowa are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19. A total of 1,649,616 vaccine doses have been administered in the state.

Iowa is also expanding vaccine eligibility to all Iowans 16 and older starting Monday. Iowans 16 and older will be able to receive the Pfizer vaccine and those 18 and older will be given either the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Find the latest information on COVID-19 vaccination in Iowa here

