Iowa DOT worker reminds drivers to move over after close call on highway

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa Department of Transportation worker is safe after a semi-truck hit his work truck while it was parked on the side of the highway.

The incident happened on March 29 along U.S. Highway 34 eastbound in Jefferson County.

“The only thought I really had was this is going to hurt,” Ronald Peiffer, a highway technician associate for the Iowa DOT said while recalling the moment he saw the semi heading towards him.

Peiffer had stepped out of his vehicle to do his job and was standing near his truck at the time of the crash.

“I took the time to motion him, you know hey get over and I had time just to straighten up and he hit my driver’s door,” Peiffer said.

He had a split second to stand upright or, like his driver’s side door, he could have been hit by the truck. Now Peiffer’s reminding drivers to move over or slow down, something that is a law in Iowa.

KCRG-TV9 previously spoke with the Iowa State Patrol about this issue in July 2020.

“If there’s a vehicle on the side of the road with its hazard lights on, you by law are required to move over in the other lane or slow down below the speed limit,” Trooper Bob Conrad said.

Since July 1, 71 Iowa DOT vehicles have been involved in crashes. The circumstances and locations vary, but Peiffer wants his story to be a reminder for drivers to pay attention.

“Whether you have to hit the breaks and slow down and lose your place in the race? Do it. I want to go home, I know my kids want me to come home,” Peiffer said.

It’s not just state work trucks that are hit on the side of the road, it happens to average citizens pulled over as well. At least 511 people were charged in the state last year for not following the move over law, and seven times it resulted in a crash.

“We want everybody to go home. Whether it’s the driver, us, everybody needs to go home,” Peiffer said.

