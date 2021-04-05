Advertisement

Iowa DOT worker reminds drivers to move over after close call on highway

By Kristin Rogers
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa Department of Transportation worker is safe after a semi-truck hit his work truck while it was parked on the side of the highway.

The incident happened on March 29 along U.S. Highway 34 eastbound in Jefferson County.

“The only thought I really had was this is going to hurt,” Ronald Peiffer, a highway technician associate for the Iowa DOT said while recalling the moment he saw the semi heading towards him.

Peiffer had stepped out of his vehicle to do his job and was standing near his truck at the time of the crash.

“I took the time to motion him, you know hey get over and I had time just to straighten up and he hit my driver’s door,” Peiffer said.

He had a split second to stand upright or, like his driver’s side door, he could have been hit by the truck. Now Peiffer’s reminding drivers to move over or slow down, something that is a law in Iowa.

KCRG-TV9 previously spoke with the Iowa State Patrol about this issue in July 2020.

“If there’s a vehicle on the side of the road with its hazard lights on, you by law are required to move over in the other lane or slow down below the speed limit,” Trooper Bob Conrad said.

Since July 1, 71 Iowa DOT vehicles have been involved in crashes. The circumstances and locations vary, but Peiffer wants his story to be a reminder for drivers to pay attention.

“Whether you have to hit the breaks and slow down and lose your place in the race? Do it. I want to go home, I know my kids want me to come home,” Peiffer said.

It’s not just state work trucks that are hit on the side of the road, it happens to average citizens pulled over as well. At least 511 people were charged in the state last year for not following the move over law, and seven times it resulted in a crash.

“We want everybody to go home. Whether it’s the driver, us, everybody needs to go home,” Peiffer said.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One found dead at the scene of a ditch fire in Linn County
Police say they’re investigating a homicide that took place just after midnight at the...
One dead, one arrested in Residence Inn stabbing incident
The aftermath of a ditch fire that grew out of control and killed a woman near Marion on...
Officials identify victim in ditch fire near Marion over weekend
Devoniere Jackson, left, 27, and Daniel Turnis, right, 29, both of Cedar Rapids.
Two arrested after report of fight, shots fired in downtown Cedar Rapids
Interstate 380 rollover 4-4-2021
Crews respond to rollover accident on Interstate 380

Latest News

Dubuque city staff say, even though vaccine allocation is expected to increase, demand will...
Dubuque County opens vaccination appointment call center
A sign for the Grant Wood Studio in downtown Cedar Rapids on Monday, April 5, 2021.
Grant Wood Studio to reopen, offering free admission
Pharmacist Craig Clark administers a COVID-19 vaccine at Clark's Pharmacy in Cedar Rapids on...
Pharmacies, county health departments to Iowans: Keep your vaccination appointments
COVID vaccine
Keep your vaccination appointments, urge pharmacies and public health departments to Iowans
Major project planned for Council Street in Cedar Rapids