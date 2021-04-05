Advertisement

Iowa City police investigating after report of gunshots after alley fight

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials in Iowa City are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in an incident involving gunshots on Sunday morning.

At around 2:04 a.m. on Sunday, the Iowa City Police Department was sent to a report of shots being fired in the 100 block of South Clinton Street. Officers believe, based on interviews with witnesses, that a man allegedly fired a handgun after a fight developed in a nearby alley. A spent shell casing was also located at the location, according to officials.

The man, described as an adult man having a dark complexion wearing red shorts and a gray tank top, apparently fled the scene before officers were able to arrive.

Police are asking for anybody with information about the incident or the suspect to call them at (319) 356-5275. People can also contact Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers via the P3 Tips app, through their website, or by calling (319) 358-TIPS. A $1,000 reward is available for information leading to an arrest, and tips are anonymous and confidential.

