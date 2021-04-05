Investigation in Winneshiek County results in seizure of meth, charges

OSSIAN, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was arrested in northeast Iowa at the culmination of a lengthy drug investigation, according to law enforcement officials.

Fred Louis Makaanapuokahomelani Pa, 63, of Ossian, was charged with a controlled substance violation for methamphetamine, failure to affix a drug stamp, and gathering where controlled substances are used.

At around 2:09 p.m. on Thursday, April 1, a search warrant was executed on a residence in the 300 block of East Main Street in Ossian by the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said that a total of around two pounds of meth was seized during the investigation, which carries a street value of around $24,720.

In a criminal complaint filed in Winneshiek County District Court, a sheriff’s deputy said that Pa spoke with deputies after being read his Miranda rights and admitted to the methamphetamine in the house.

The investigation into the matter was aided by the Winneshiek County Attorney’s office, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, and Clayton County Sheriff’s Office. Further arrests and charges are pending, according to deputies.

Pa is being held at the Winneshiek County Jail. His initial appearance in court is scheduled for April 13.

