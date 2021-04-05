Highway 52 closed near Rickardsville for crash involving anhydrous truck

RICKARDSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Traffic is being routed around a crash in Dubuque County for a crash involving hazardous materials, officials said on Monday.

U.S. Highway 52 near Rickardsville was shut down for cleanup operations on Monday afternoon, according to the information posted to an Iowa State Patrol official’s Twitter account. Trooper Jon Stickney, a public resource officer with the agency, said that the roadway would continue to be closed for five to eight more hours as of just after 4:00 p.m.

The Dubuque Telegraph-Herald reported that a semi-truck with an anhydrous ammonia tank rolled over. No other vehicles were involved. The newspaper also said that at least a few homes in Rickardsville were evacuated.

A detour is in place starting at Holy Cross.

