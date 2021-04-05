Firefighters respond to large blaze in Dubuque
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters in Dubuque are actively working to put out a fire in the city’s Valley View neighborhood.
The fire was located at 590 Clarke Drive, located at the corner of Gold Street. Several firefighters were visible at the scene, with the multiple-story structure nearly completely burned to the ground.
Flames and a large plume of smoke were visible from a distance, based on pictures submitted to KCRG-TV9 via YouNews.
Officials do not know what started the fire, but recommended that people avoid the area.
