Firefighters respond to large blaze in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters in Dubuque are actively working to put out a fire in the city’s Valley View neighborhood.

The fire was located at 590 Clarke Drive, located at the corner of Gold Street. Several firefighters were visible at the scene, with the multiple-story structure nearly completely burned to the ground.

Flames and a large plume of smoke were visible from a distance, based on pictures submitted to KCRG-TV9 via YouNews.

A large structure fire is visible from a distance in Dubuque on Monday, April 5, 2021. (YouNews Submission/Dave Steninger)

Officials do not know what started the fire, but recommended that people avoid the area.

We’re at the scene of a pretty significant structure fire on Clarke Drive in Dubuque.



Police tell me they still don’t know what caused it, but they are advising people avoid the area. @KCRG pic.twitter.com/DeEX2hgyIp — Fernando Garcia-Franceschini (@FernandoGFTV) April 5, 2021

Images from the fire on Clarke Drive and Gold Street pic.twitter.com/Xf43MyySFa — Jeremy (@J_Remyphoto) April 6, 2021

Here’s a better view ❗️Huge thanks to the neighbors who allowed us into their home to get this video. pic.twitter.com/yOREsAbpKu — Fernando Garcia-Franceschini (@FernandoGFTV) April 5, 2021

