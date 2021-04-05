Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands to all Iowans 16 and older Monday

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - All Iowans 16 and older are eligible for the coronavirus vaccine starting Monday.

Governor Reynolds made the announcement late last month during a news conference.

Iowans 16 and older will be able to receive the Pfizer vaccine and those 18 and older will be given either the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The 211 hotline is available to help schedule vaccination appointments for anyone 65 and older.

The hotline will also help people between 16 and 64 with underlying health conditions.

However, despite eligibility expansion, not everyone will be able to get vaccinated right away.

Gov. Reynolds said the demand for vaccines is higher than the amount of vaccines available in the state.

She urges Iowans to be patient in the coming weeks.

As of this morning the state has administered more than 1.6 million doses.

For more information on the 211 hotline, go to 211iowa.org.

