Dubuque County launches call center to assist residents with COVID-19 vaccine appointments

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque County on Monday announced the launch of “SleevesUp!” a call center that will help residents who are unable to make COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

It comes on the same day Iowa is expanding vaccine eligibility to all residents 16 years and older.

The call center will be staffed by City of Dubuque staff Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Staff will assist those who have difficulty scheduling appointments other ways. The city said Dubuque County residents who are able, should schedule appointments through the county’s website.

To make an appointment call 563-690-MAKE(6253).

Additionally, the state of Iowa has vaccine navigators at the 211 Iowa hotline who are available to help anyone 65 and older, or anyone between the ages of 16 and 64 with underlying health conditions.

For more information on the 211 hotline, go to 211iowa.org.

