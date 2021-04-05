One dead, one arrested in Residence Inn stabbing incident

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police responded to a report of a stabbing in a guest room at the Residence Inn at 1900 Dodge Street NE just after midnight on Monday.

In a news release, officials said a 33-year-old man had sustained a stab wound to the upper torso. Emergency medical care was administered, but the victim died at the scene.

Police said several individuals, who were in the room at the time of the stabbing, told them a verbal argument occurred between two men before the stabbing. The suspect and the victim reportedly knew each other.

The suspect, 39-year-old Victoriano Dias-Barrera, was arrested for 1st Degree Murder, Going Armed with Intent and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.

Another man at the scene was also arrested. Police said 29-year-old Anthony Diaz was arrested on a murder warrant from Texas.

Officials are withholding the name of the victim.

The investigation remains ongoing.

At the scene of a stabbing, police also arrested 29-year-old Anthony Diaz for a separate murder warrant from Texas. (KCRG)

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.