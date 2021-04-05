Cedar Rapids man arrested after firing six shots into the air on Sunday evening
The suspect threatened a man near O Avenue and Edgewood Road
Published: Apr. 5, 2021
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man faces charges after police say he threatened to shoot another man and fired gunshots into the air on Sunday evening.
In a news release, officials said police were called to the 1600 block of 30th Street Northwest at around 6:45 p.m. That’s near O Avenue and Edgewood Road.
Nicholas Johnson, 27, reportedly fled on foot.
Officers found six 9mm shell casings at the scene. Johnson was later found in a vehicle in the 800 block of D Avenue NW at around 7:57 p.m.
Police found a 9mm handgun in the vehicle, under the seat Johnson was sitting in.
Johnson is charged with reckless use of a firearm and marijuana possession.
No one was hurt.
