Cedar Rapids man arrested after firing six shots into the air on Sunday evening

The suspect threatened a man near O Avenue and Edgewood Road
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man faces charges after police say he threatened to shoot another man and fired gunshots into the air on Sunday evening.

In a news release, officials said police were called to the 1600 block of 30th Street Northwest at around 6:45 p.m. That’s near O Avenue and Edgewood Road.

Nicholas Johnson, 27, reportedly fled on foot.

Officers found six 9mm shell casings at the scene. Johnson was later found in a vehicle in the 800 block of D Avenue NW at around 7:57 p.m.

Police found a 9mm handgun in the vehicle, under the seat Johnson was sitting in.

Johnson is charged with reckless use of a firearm and marijuana possession.

No one was hurt.

