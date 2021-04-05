Advertisement

Bridge Under the Bridge hosts Easter Egg Hunt at Hawkeye Downs Speedway and Expo Center

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Kids in Cedar Rapids were able to enjoy a special Easter Egg Hunt on Sunday.

Bridge Under the Bridge had more than 11,000 eggs scattered across the Hawkeye Downs Speedway and Expo Center.

About 200 kids took part, not only enjoying the holiday fun, but eating lunch and getting special prizes

“It’s important for me to do this because of everything that’s happened in the world,” Founder of Bridge Under the Bridge Bridgette Williams-Robinson said. “We need kids to get back to normal. We need kids to feel like kids, and we need them not to be sheltered in, sitting in the homes. You know, not being able to be with kids and be social. It’s just important for them to be a little bit more normal like a kid.”

Organizers had indoor and outdoor spaces for families to enjoy.

