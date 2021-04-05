A year later, Mount Vernon-Lisbon community reflect on impact of Highway 30 bypass

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A year ago, drivers passing through Lisbon on Highway 30 could just turn off and stop at Cabin Coffee, but getting there now is not as easy.

“I was very worried that people would not take the time to get off off Highway 30 and come over and see us,” Caroline Myers, a manager at the coffee shop, said.

Turning left off the old route of Highway 30 took about five seconds. Now, it takes five minutes to get off the exit and drive into Lisbon. Myers says she’s been surprised with what they have seen.

“We have a lot of loyal customers that still get off Highway 30 and see us,” Myers said.

Surprisingly, with the pandemic also this past year, they say they’ve seen more customers.

“Because a lot of the businesses had to close, that don’t have drive-ups,” Myers said.

90% of Cabin Coffee’s business is now from drive-up customers. The number of people actually walking in the door is down.

It’s the same story in Mount Vernon for Kae Apothecary, right on First Street. For them, it wasn’t a bypass issue.

“One of the biggest impacts was all of the festivals that were canceled last year, and those small gatherings with people that we didn’t get to do in 2020,” Andrea Gorsh, the shop’s owner, said.

Gorsh said revenue was down 58% for them, forcing the focus to online sales, where they now do nearly all of their business.

For the One Mission custom t-shirt store, John Rhomberg, the shop’s vice president, already being an e-commerce business helped significantly.

“For a little while, it was crickets when the pandemic first hit,” Rhomberg said. “But, fortunately, in about 30 days, we had some really nice opportunities going forward with us, and we were able to have a pretty decent 2020.”

Both Gorsh and Rhomberg said they’ve felt more impacts from the pandemic rather than the bypass since an exit leads right to Mount Vernon.

Joe Jennison, the Mount Vernon Lisbon Community Development marketing director, said that it is hard to tell if the bypass played a role at all.

“Last year, we didn’t have one festival in this community. This is a community that usually does 14,” Jennison said.

The plan to restart festivals begins next month with the Chocolate Walk.

“We’re expecting 5,000 people,” Jennison said.

However, optimism remains in the air, especially open-air, if people are back for the festivals.

“I imagine it’s going to be a slow rollout. It’s not going to happen overnight,” Jennison said.

