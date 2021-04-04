Waterloo Police investigating shooting incident

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo Police have responded to a shooting incident on Sunday evening.

At approximately 6:40 P.M., crews were called to the 900 block of West Mullan Avenue for a report of an individual that had been shot. The victim’s injury is not believed to be life-threatening.

Waterloo Police tell KCRG-TV9 that they are investigating the incident and that they do not believe there is any threat to the public.

