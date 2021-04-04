Advertisement

Two people hurt after possible stabbing incident in Cedar Rapids

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 10:31 AM CDT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials are investigating after two people were hurt in a fight on Sunday morning.

At around 3:45 a.m., the Cedar Rapids Police Department was sent to a report of a person who had been hurt in the fight at Westdale Apartments, located at 4107 22nd Avenue SW. Officers located a man, 34, with an apparent stab wound to his arm. Emergency first aid care was provided on scene, before the man was taken to a local hospital for further treatment. His injuries were described by officials as serious.

While conducting an investigation at the site of the incident, officers located another man, 23, with a cut on his hand. He was also taken to a local hospital via ambulance for treatment, and his injuries were similarly described as serious by officials.

No further information was available regarding a possible suspect. The investigation is currently ongoing.

If you have information about these apparent stabbing incidents, you are encouraged by police to contact them at (319) 286-5491. Or, call Linn County Crime Stoppers at (800) CS-CRIME.

