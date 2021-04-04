Two arrested after report of fight, shots fired in downtown Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were taken into custody after a report of a fight on a downtown street and a subsequent gunshot.

Devoniere Roshawn Jackson, 27, of Cedar Rapids, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm while intoxicated, reckless use of a firearm, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and possession of marijuana. Daniel Richard Turnis, 29, of Cedar Rapids, was arrested and charged with first-offense operating while intoxicated.

At around 12:58 a.m., the Cedar Rapids Police Department was sent to a report of a fight between two people outside of Hazzard County American Saloon, located at 402 Second Avenue SE. The report stated that one of the people involved in the fight had a handgun. When the officers arrived at the bar, nobody was found fighting outside. Officers reported hearing a gunshot shortly after, near the intersection of Second Avenue SE and Third Street SE.

Witnesses there told officers that the person who had allegedly fired the gun got into a white pickup truck, which fled the scene. Police were able to stop a 2011 Ford F-150 shortly after in the 400 block of Third Avenue SE.

The driver of the truck, Turnis, was allegedly operating while intoxicated. A passenger, later identified as Jackson, was named the suspect in the shots fired incident based on a 9mm handgun recovered from the truck and a spent shell casing near the site of the incident, according to officials.

Nobody was reportedly injured in connection to the incident, and no property damage was observed.

Both men are being held at the Linn County Jail. Jackson also has an outstanding warrant in the Webster County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.