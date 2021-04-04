Advertisement

Save the date: Couples rush to get married on 4/3/21 in Las Vegas

By KSNV Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 3:40 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) - Saturday marked the countdown to love: 4/3/2021. Thousands of couples in Las Vegas and across the nation made sure to tie the knot on the once-in-a-lifetime date.

Whitney Cox, a marketing coordinator with Vegas Weddings, says their phones have been ringing off the hook all week, due to the iconic date: 4/3/21. It’s the highest call volume she’s seen in three years.

“What we’re seeing now is all the couples who had to postpone their wedding…They’re not ready to plan a whole big extravaganza. They’ve been there, done that. They want to do something easy,” Cox said.

Dozens of couples booked their weddings as far as one year out to get the specific date, and long lines were seen starting Thursday at the Clark County Marriage License Bureau. Some reported an hour-long wait time, with more than 1,000 licenses handed out by noon Saturday.

“We’re nervous but super excited at the same time because it’s a big change,” said soon-to-be bride Natalie Furn, as she and her fiancé waited in line.

The couples also included the soon-to-be Mr. and Mrs. Stauffer, who drove all the way from Wisconsin to seal the deal after an eight-year engagement.

“This made it easy for me to remember because I’m bad with dates,” Bryce Stauffer said. “A very big relief off my shoulders. This is what she’s been wanting for years, and we’re finally getting it done. As long as she’s happy, I’m happy.”

Paula Cook, supervisor for the Marriage License Bureau, says the last such iconic date was 10/10/2020, which fell in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. In total, 1,599 couples were married on that date in Las Vegas.

Copyright 2021 KSNV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One found dead at the scene of a ditch fire in Linn County
Police say they’re investigating a homicide that took place just after midnight at the...
One dead, one arrested in Residence Inn stabbing incident
The aftermath of a ditch fire that grew out of control and killed a woman near Marion on...
Officials identify victim in ditch fire near Marion over weekend
Devoniere Jackson, left, 27, and Daniel Turnis, right, 29, both of Cedar Rapids.
Two arrested after report of fight, shots fired in downtown Cedar Rapids
Interstate 380 rollover 4-4-2021
Crews respond to rollover accident on Interstate 380

Latest News

A vigil to remember 13-year-old Adam Toledo was held Monday in the Chicago neighborhood of...
Mayor demands to know how teen killed by Chicago cop got gun
The teen was shot in the chest after police say a brief foot chase ended with an “armed...
Vigil held for 13-year-old boy fatally shot by Chicago police
Close family friends say parents Iren and Towhidul Islam, as well as their children -...
6 relatives dead in apparent murder-suicide at Texas home
Police say that one of the brothers wrote a lengthy post on social media in which he said he...
Family killed in alleged murder-suicide pact between 2 brothers
Baylor players celebrate with the trophy at the end of the championship game against Gonzaga in...
Baylor ends Gonzaga’s bid for perfect season with 86-70 victory