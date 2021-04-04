First Presbyterian Church in Cedar Rapids opens back to in-person services on Easter Sunday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - First Presbyterian Church hosted their first in-person service since Christmas Eve at Greene Square Park Sunday.

The Easter Sunday service took place at 10 a.m. It started with a processional, with singing and prayer at 9:30 a.m. The Church’s Pastor says when the pandemic hit they like many churches had to adjust switching to online services and meetings, so she says being able to gather today is special.

“It’s nothing that is a substitute for being face to face for being with people. I think that’s something our whole country is longing for and hoping for, and I’m thinking its pretty special to be here on an Easter Sunday morning, when we are celebrating the presence of Christ and to be present with one another,” said Heather Hayes.

Hayes says they will go back to online service for the next couple of weeks but are working to move into outdoor worship spaces soon.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.