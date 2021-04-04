Crews respond to rollover accident on Interstate 380

CENTER POINT, Iowa (KCRG) - Emergency crews responded to a rollover accident on Interstate 380 on Sunday afternoon.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office tells KCRG-TV9 that a car rolled over in the southbound lane just south of Center Point.

Authorities say the passengers in the vehicle were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Linn County emergency crews and the Iowa State Patrol responded to the accident.

