68 people who died with COVID-19 added to state total, average daily cases sees decrease over week

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 11:25 AM CDT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dozens of people who had died after testing positive for the novel coronavirus were added to the state’s overall total since Saturday morning, according to the latest state data.

As of 10:30 a.m., the Iowa Department of Public Health said that 68 additional deaths were reported, putting the state’s total at 5,822. These deaths took place over multiple actual days as reporting and data processing from counties to the state takes place.

432 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were added to the state’s total in the last 24 hours, which is now 353,244. The average daily number of new cases, based on a seven-day rolling average, is 520.9. This is 7.6% lower than the average one week ago, which was 560.6.

201 people are in Iowa hospitals with COVID-19, a net increase of one since the same time on Saturday. 47 of those people are in intensive care units, a net increase of three. 23 of those patients require the use of a ventilator, a net increase of three. 34 people were newly-admitted to Iowa hospitals with the virus over the last 24 hour reporting period, exactly matching the number admitted during the previous reporting period.

A total of 1,631,757 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Iowa so far, an increase of 39,706 since the same time on Saturday. 652,349 people have completed their vaccination course, either through the two-shot vaccines or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, an increase of 17,843.

The first-time tests of 1,853 individuals were reported to the state in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate for this batch of tests was 23.3, somewhat higher than the previous day’s 21.1%. A total of 1,648,289 individuals have been tested for the virus since the pandemic began.

