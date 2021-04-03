The Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Petersburg reopens after renovations

PETERSBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - The Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Petersburg has started celebrating mass again after having to close down for almost ten months to do extensive renovations.

The church opened 115 years ago and the structure had deteriorated.

The work included renovating the basement, painting the interior, and restoring the altar. All of those projects took almost five years to complete.

The church, however, only closed for ten months.

On Thursday, the church finally opened its doors again.

“We were hoping it was only going to be for six months, well it turned into almost ten,” said churchgoer Karen Domeyer. “So last night opening the doors again, welcoming the faithful community back, that was just glorious last night.”

The renovations totaled close to $1.5 million. Domeyer said the community came together to help fund the project.

