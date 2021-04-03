Mount Trashmore soft open starting on Saturday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One trail at Mount Trashmore will open for the season on Saturday.

The city says this will be a soft opening due to soft trail conditions. Only “Overlook Trail” will be available to walkers and bicyclists. “Stumptown Trail” and “Trashmore Trail” are still drying out and still undergoing repairs due to the derecho. Those trails will be drying out in the weeks ahead.

The city opened trails for a few days back in December due to warmer weather. They say they are anticipating a big turnout this weekend.

