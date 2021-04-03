Advertisement

Hundreds gather to honor the life of Tate Schaefer

Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - Hundreds wearing their “Tater Tough” t-shirts packed the gym in Williamsburg High School to remember 13-year-old Tate Schaefer on Friday.

Tate died on Monday after losing his courageous battle against DIPG, a deadly, incurable, and unsurvivable brain cancer that strikes children.

Tate’s fight with his illness became well documented, and people rallied around him and his family with the “Tater Tough” movement.

Tate loved sports and was a huge fan of the Hawkeyes. Iowa coach Fran McCaffery and Hawkeye star guard Jordan Bohannon were among those in attendance on Friday.

And Tate’s neighbor and NFL football player Austin Blythe was one of the Casket Bearers.

Brad, Tate’s father, told those in attendance that Tate would want everyone to honor him by loving and living as he did and to win the day.

