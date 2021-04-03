Hoosiers spoil Iowa’s home opener 4-1

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - It had been a long time since Hawkeye fans were able to watch the softball team home in Iowa City, 698 days to be exact.

“We’ve suffered, but we’re getting along and we’re so glad that there’s been a break in the action,” said longtime Hawkeye fan Mary Kindred.

Many in the crowd have been Hawkeye fans for quite a long time.

“My whole life,” said Jim Keese.

“Our parents came to football games back in the 1950s, and we came to when we were little girls, so we’ve been the basketball, football, baseball, softball, everything,” said Jane Kindred.

Until Friday, fans have had to resort to watching their favorite teams on TV whenever they get the chance.

“Thanks to our nephew put the app so we can stream it on our TV,” Kindred said.

It wasn’t just the fans who were grateful to be back inside Bob Pearl field

“It was awesome. The energy was like awesome coming in, and it’s just nice to finally be back here and seeing everybody in the stands definitely made it way more exciting,” said senior pitcher Sarah Lehman.

“It was definitely surreal. I mean, we look at our sophomores and freshmen, neither one of those classes had ever even had a home game on this field so having the home crowd and they were fantastic,” said head coach Renee Gillispie.

The Hoosiers spoiled the Hawkeye’s home opener in extra innings, 4-1.

