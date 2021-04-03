Advertisement

Hoosiers spoil Iowa’s home opener 4-1

Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - It had been a long time since Hawkeye fans were able to watch the softball team home in Iowa City, 698 days to be exact.

“We’ve suffered, but we’re getting along and we’re so glad that there’s been a break in the action,” said longtime Hawkeye fan Mary Kindred.

Many in the crowd have been Hawkeye fans for quite a long time.

“My whole life,” said Jim Keese.

“Our parents came to football games back in the 1950s, and we came to when we were little girls, so we’ve been the basketball, football, baseball, softball, everything,” said Jane Kindred.

Until Friday, fans have had to resort to watching their favorite teams on TV whenever they get the chance.

“Thanks to our nephew put the app so we can stream it on our TV,” Kindred said.

It wasn’t just the fans who were grateful to be back inside Bob Pearl field

“It was awesome. The energy was like awesome coming in, and it’s just nice to finally be back here and seeing everybody in the stands definitely made it way more exciting,” said senior pitcher Sarah Lehman.

“It was definitely surreal. I mean, we look at our sophomores and freshmen, neither one of those classes had ever even had a home game on this field so having the home crowd and they were fantastic,” said head coach Renee Gillispie.

The Hoosiers spoiled the Hawkeye’s home opener in extra innings, 4-1.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Reynolds signs controversial Iowa gun bill into law
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed a controversial law shortening early and Election Day voting....
Iowa joins lawsuit against Biden Administration over tax cut ban in COVID-19 relief
Breasia Terrell, 10.
Officials confirm Breasia Terrell remains found in Clinton County
Lone bar in Mechanicsville set to close
Lone bar in Mechanicsville set to close
One person has died and three officers were injured following a shooting in Rock Island...
Police: Suspect dead, three officers injured following Rock Island shooting

Latest News

Iowa fans happy to be back in the stands
Iowa fans happy to be back in the stands
Luka Garza becomes two-time Consensus All-American
Garza adds two more awards to growing list of accolades
Mid-Prairie's Cain Brown gets set to make his jump at the Mount Pleasant Track and Field Invite.
Athlete of the Week: Cain Brown
Joel Burris of Cedar Falls jumps the final hurdle in the 400 M hurdles and finished in first...
Prairie edges Cedar Falls in Washington Invitational