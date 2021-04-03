Advertisement

Arraignment hearings now set for the men accused of killing two Anamosa staff members

Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - Arraignment hearings are now set for the men accused of killing two staff members inside the Anamosa State Penitentiary last week.

Michael Dutcher and Thomas Woodard are set to appear in court on Monday, April 12th at 9:00 A.M.

Both men are charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder, and one count of second-degree kidnapping.

Authorities say the two men were attempting to escape through a window in the prison’s infirmary using a hammer and a grinder.

Lorena Schulte and Robert McFarland tried to stop the escape. Both died as a result of blunt force trauma injuries to the back of the head.

Authorities say Dutcher and Woodard have admitted to being in the room at the time of their deaths.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Reynolds signs controversial Iowa gun bill into law
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed a controversial law shortening early and Election Day voting....
Iowa joins lawsuit against Biden Administration over tax cut ban in COVID-19 relief
Breasia Terrell, 10.
Officials confirm Breasia Terrell remains found in Clinton County
Lone bar in Mechanicsville set to close
Lone bar in Mechanicsville set to close
One person has died and three officers were injured following a shooting in Rock Island...
Police: Suspect dead, three officers injured following Rock Island shooting

Latest News

Cedar Rapids housing market seeing high demand, low supply
“It’s insane” Cedar Rapids realtor says housing market seeing high demand, low supply
Cedar Rapids housing market seeing high demand, low supply
Cedar Rapids housing market seeing high demand, low supply
Law enforcement concerned over new gun law
Law enforcement concerned over new Iowa gun law
Arraignment hearings now set for the men accused of killing two Anamosa staff members
Arraignment hearings now set for the men accused of killing two Anamosa staff members
Jones County Public Health holding vaccine clinic next week
Jones County Public Health holding vaccine clinic next week