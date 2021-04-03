Arraignment hearings now set for the men accused of killing two Anamosa staff members

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - Arraignment hearings are now set for the men accused of killing two staff members inside the Anamosa State Penitentiary last week.

Michael Dutcher and Thomas Woodard are set to appear in court on Monday, April 12th at 9:00 A.M.

Both men are charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder, and one count of second-degree kidnapping.

Authorities say the two men were attempting to escape through a window in the prison’s infirmary using a hammer and a grinder.

Lorena Schulte and Robert McFarland tried to stop the escape. Both died as a result of blunt force trauma injuries to the back of the head.

Authorities say Dutcher and Woodard have admitted to being in the room at the time of their deaths.

