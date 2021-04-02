Windy and warmer today, 70s still on track for Easter

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The warmup begins today as a gusty south wind returns to our area. Look for plenty of sunshine and highs into the mid-50s east to lower 60s west. Temperatures will push 70 tomorrow and around 75 for Easter Sunday as south winds continue. This will eventually lead to occasional shower and storm chances returning to our area early next week. This is due to a stalled front and while the chance of rain is there Monday through Thursday, we’ll be able to refine the timing of each specific day much better as we get closer. Look for temperatures to go back to the cooler side later next week. Have a great weekend!

