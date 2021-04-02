Advertisement

Windy and warmer today, 70s still on track for Easter

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 4:11 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The warmup begins today as a gusty south wind returns to our area. Look for plenty of sunshine and highs into the mid-50s east to lower 60s west. Temperatures will push 70 tomorrow and around 75 for Easter Sunday as south winds continue. This will eventually lead to occasional shower and storm chances returning to our area early next week. This is due to a stalled front and while the chance of rain is there Monday through Thursday, we’ll be able to refine the timing of each specific day much better as we get closer. Look for temperatures to go back to the cooler side later next week. Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed a controversial law shortening early and Election Day voting....
Iowa joins lawsuit against Biden Administration over tax cut ban in COVID-19 relief
Breasia Terrell, 10.
Officials confirm Breasia Terrell remains found in Clinton County
Lone bar in Mechanicsville set to close
Lone bar in Mechanicsville set to close
Courteney Batya Ross, George Floyd's girlfriend, talked Thursday about how George Floyd was 'a...
Floyd’s girlfriend recalls their struggles with addiction
High school teammates and a former coach are remembering two Iowa State students killed in a...
Teammates and coach remember two Iowa State students killed in rowing accident

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
Temperatures and winds will both be trending upward as we head through the weekend.
Trending Upward
Temperatures and winds will both be trending upward as we head through the weekend.
First Alert Forecast
Forecast tomorrow
Winds stay light today, gusty south winds return tomorrow