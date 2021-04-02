“We are here” Transgender Day of Visibility Rally in Iowa City draws a crowd advocating for change

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) -Dozens of people gathered in Iowa City, covering the Pentacrest lawn on Wednesday afternoon, for a Transgender Day of Visibility Rally. The rally was hosted by LGBTQ Iowa Archives and Library and UI Trans Alliance.

The LGBTQ Iowa Archives and Library opened it’s doors in January. “We’re here explicitly for the LGBTQ community to have resources, to have space, and to preserve and celebrate our history,” says Library Director Aiden Bettine.

People at the rally held signs supporting the transgender community, and carried pride flags. Several people gave speeches detailing their experience being transgender, or as parents of transgender children.

Bettine says they’re working towards creating a more inclusive society. “This is a day for us to have the trans community be seen, be heard, be able to share stories share their voices and hopefully advocate against discrimination,” says Bettine. In particular, he says they hope to encourage transgender youth, saying “It’s really important that, I think, older members of the trans community like myself show up and are visible to help make change.”

He says Wednesday’s rally was in part a response to more than a dozen bills introduced earlier in the 2021 legislative session dealing with LGBTQ issues. “We’ve seen 15 pieces of anti-LGBTQ legislation proposed, thankfully dead, at this point the legislature, but most of those bills have been targeting trans youth in particular,” says Bettine, “Whether that’s about bathroom access, whether that’s about curriculum, or being able to play in sports.” Advocacy group One Iowa Action was tracking around 15 pieces of legislation in the 2021 session, which did not make it past the first funnel deadline in March.

Republican Representative Jeff Shipley of Fairfield sponsored several of those bills concerning gender identity and other issues earlier in the 2021 legislative session, including HF 334, HF 340, and HR 405. He says the bills he introduced weren’t meant as an attack, but as a conversation starter. “We need to have a very open and honest dialogue to ensure, like I said, that every child, every person has the right to express themselves, but doing so in a manner that is equally tolerant and respectful of everyone else,” says Shipley.

Shipley says he does plan to bring up the issue again later, saying “With people back home and across Iowa this is one of the most important issues cause it strikes at our identity.”

Bettine says their work isn’t done either. “The goal is to make our legislators tired, on one hand, and make our voices heard across our community,” says Bettine. “Iowans are trans people. Trans people are Iowans. We are here, and we will continue to be out and open and part of the community across the state.”

