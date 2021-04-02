Advertisement

Warmer but windy

By Jan Ryherd
Apr. 2, 2021
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Temperatures trend upward as we head into Easter weekend.

Look for breezy winds both Saturday and Sunday afternoons, picking up even more on Monday. These winds will be out of the south, ushering in warmer air from the south, bumping our temperatures into the low and middle 70s. Look for plentiful sunshine overhead, mixed with a few fair-weather clouds at times.

Chances for showers and storms return early next week as a more active pattern takes over.

