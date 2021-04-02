University of Iowa outlines plans for Fall 2021 semester

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa on Friday released its plans for Fall 2021 semester.

It expects to return to an on-campus, fact-to-face residential experience. Students will be able to move into residence halls, and experience the OnIowa! Week of Welcome, as well as in-person instruction.

In-person student organizations and club meetings will return, along with athletics and programs and performances at campus venues like Voxman Music Building and Hancher Auditorium. And in-person dining will be available.

The university said it plans to follow guidance from the State, the CDC, The Big Ten Conference, the Board of Regents, and state and county public health departments regarding face masks, social distancing and other health and safety protocols.

