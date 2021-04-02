Governor Reynolds signs several bills into law on Friday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - In addition to the controversial gun bill Governor Kim Reynolds signed on Friday, Reynolds also signed the following bills into law:

House File 621 :

-”An act establishing which actions may be brought against firearm, firearm accessory, and ammunition manufacturers, distributors, importers, trade association, sellers, or dealers.”

-The act states that “A person shall not bring or maintain an action against a firearm, firearm accessory, or ammunition manufacturer, importer, distributor, trade association, seller, or dealer for any of the following:

a) Recovery of damages resulting from, or injunctive relief or abatement of a nuisance, statutory or in common law, relating to the lawful design, manufacture, marketing, or sale of a firearm, firearm accessory, or ammunition.

b) Recovery of damages resulting from the criminal or unlawful use of a firearm, firearm accessory, or ammunition by a third party. All defenses provided for in section 668.12 shall apply to actions under this section.”

-”If a court finds that a party has brought an action under a theory of recovery described in section 683.1, subsection 2, the finding constitutes conclusive evidence that the action is groundless, and the court shall dismiss the claim or action and award to the defendant any reasonable attorney fee and costs incurred in defending the claim or action.”

-”This chapter shall not be construed to prohibit a person from bringing or maintaining an action against a firearm, firearm accessory, or ammunition manufacturer, importer, distributor, trade association, seller, or dealer for recovery of damages for any of the following:

1) Breach of contract or warranty concerning firearms, firearms accessories, or ammunition purchased by a person.

2) Damage or harm to a person or to property owned or leased by a person caused by a defective firearm, firearm accessory, or ammunition.

3) Injunctive relief to enforce a valid statute, rule, or ordinance. However, a person shall not bring an action seeking injunctive relief if that action is barred under section 683.1, subsection 2.”

Senate File 230 :

-”An Act relating to wrecked or salvaged motor vehicles.”

-The legislation changes the definition of “wrecked or salvage vehicle” to means “a damaged motor vehicle subject to registration for which the cost of repair exceeds seventy percent of the fair market value of the vehicle, as determined in accordance with rules adopted by the department, before the vehicle became damaged.”

House File 280 :

-”An Act authorizing the department of transportation to renew certain valid commercial driver’s licenses without examination, including by electronic renewal, and including effective date provisions.”

-The legislation amends previous language to read as follows: “Successfully pass knowledge tests and driving skills tests, provide self-certification of type of driving, provide a medical examiner’s certificate prepared by a medical examiner, as defined in 49 C.F.R. §390.5, and provide all other required information, proofs, and certificates, as required by rule by the department. The rules adopted shall substantially comply with the federal minimum testing and licensing requirements in 49 C.F.R. pt. 383, subpts. E, G, and H, as adopted by rule by the department. Except as required under subsection 3 or 49 C.F.R. pt. 383, subpt. E, G, or H, a commercial driver’s license is renewable without a knowledge test or driving skills test within one year after its expiration date.”

House File 382 :

-”An Act authorizing the department of transportation to issue special permits allowing the transportation of loads of relief supplies that exceed statutory weight limits during periods of national emergency.”

-”During an emergency, the department may issue special permits pursuant to 23 U.S.C. §127(i) authorizing the transportation of divisible loads of relief supplies that exceed the weight limits established under section 321.463 on the interstate highway system if the president of the United States has declared the emergency to be a major disaster under the federal Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act, Pub. L. No. 93-288, as amended, 42 U.S.C. §5121 et seg.”

-”The department shall only issue special permits under this section exclusively for vehicles and loads that are delivering relief supplies.”

-”The department may issue a special permit under this section to a commercial motor carrier that covers all vehicles operated under the commercial motor carrier’s interstate or intrastate motor carrier number, as those terms are defined in section 325A.1, provided all vehicles operating under the permit comply with subsection 2.”

-”The department shall adopt rules pursuant to chapter 17A to administer this section.”

House File 389 :

-”An Act relating to chauffeurs and exempting certain persons from the requirement to be licensed as a chauffeur.”

-Under this legislation “Chauffeur” now means “a person who operates a motor vehicle, including a school bus, in the transportation of persons for wages, compensation, or hire,” declares that “a firefighter is not a chauffeur when operating a fire apparatus” and that “an ambulance or rescue squad attendant is not a chauffeur when operating an ambulance or rescue squad apparatus.”

