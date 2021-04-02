Advertisement

One dead following officer-involved shooting in Rock Island

A TV6 crew is on the scene at 11th Street and 31st Avenue in Rock Island, where a large police...
A TV6 crew is on the scene at 11th Street and 31st Avenue in Rock Island, where a large police presence has been spotted and traffic reduced.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting that happened in Rock Island Thursday evening.

Information is very limited at this time, however, the Rock Island County coroner tells TV6 one person has died following the shooting. Their identity has not been released at this time.

A Rock Island official tells TV6 two police officers were injured but “not seriously” in the incident.

A TV6 crew on the scene said 11th Street and 31st Avenue in Rock Island were blocked Thursday after the officer-involved shooting.

Sheriff Gerry Bustos confirmed the shooting with TV6 but at the time did not know the extent of injuries.

A white car at the scene did appear to have bullet holes in the windshield.

TV6′s Montse Ricossa tried to speak with officers at the scene. No information has been given at this time.

A white car was seen with bullet holes in the windshield.
A white car was seen with bullet holes in the windshield.(TV6 Staff)

KWQC-TV6 does not report discussions from police scanners until the information is confirmed with authorities.

After the shooting, people were seen gathering at Unity Point Trinity Hospital in Rock Island. Police were guarding at least one of the entrances to the hospital.

A group of people gathered at Unity Point Trinity after an officer-involved shooting.
A group of people gathered at Unity Point Trinity after an officer-involved shooting.(TV6 Staff)

Unity Point - Trinity issued this statement around 9:40 p.m.

We are aware of a gathering of people and law enforcement outside our Trinity Rock Island campus. For everyone’s safety, we are asking our neighbors and fellow community members to avoid the area until further notice.

