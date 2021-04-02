North Liberty man charged after bringing 14-year-old from Tennessee to hide in his home

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A North Liberty man has been charged with coercion and enticement and transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

In a criminal complaint law enforcement said 46-year-old Joseph Foster drove from his North Liberty home to Tennessee on January 1, 2021, to pick up a 14-year-old girl. He then drove her back to his North Liberty home where he had her hide from his ex-wife (who was also living in the house).

The criminal complaint says Foster even had the girl dye her hair dark, blue-black.

An investigation started after the girl was reported missing from her Tennessee home on January 2. Agents said the girl had bought multiple pregnancy tests from February to December 2020.

The preliminary investigation discovered that the girl had been using social media to communicate with Foster, and that Foster had given her access to his Amazon account even before he had gone to pick her up.

Investigators said the girl had been using Cashapp and other social media accounts most likely to advertise and/or perform sexually explicit activities for people in return for payment.

Records showed multiple transactions from December 2020. Agents were able to use the transactions to uncover Foster’s identity.

An FBI investigation revealed that the girl was in Foster’s residence when agents stopped by to interview Foster in connection to the girl’s disappearance.

Foster’s ex-wife told investigators that she caught him having conversations with individuals she thought were underage girls on Snapchat and that she believed he was in possession of child pornography.

Foster’s wife turned over two hard drives to investigators and confirmed that he was away from the residence on New Year’s Day 2021, the day the girl disappeared.

Foster reportedly told his ex-wife he had to leave that day to go to Georgia to deal with a “Cashapp fraud.”

After the FBI came to question Foster, the girl told the agents that Foster “freaked out” and took her back to Tennessee, telling her not to disclose that she had ever left the state.

The girl then called her grandmother to get picked.

Investigators said Foster and the girl started talking on Snapchat when she was 13, and that he had driven to Tennessee to meet with her overnight in a hotel on two prior occasions.

