Advertisement

Jury delivers mixed verdict in Iowa robbery, police shootout

Dalton Cook and Michael Bibby are both charged with several counts of attempted murder of a...
Dalton Cook and Michael Bibby are both charged with several counts of attempted murder of a peace officer, robbery, burglary, and willful injury.(Wapello County Jail)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (AP) — A jury has convicted an Iowa man of attempted murder of a police officer and other counts for a violent home-invasion robbery in 2018 that led to the fatal shooting of another suspect by police.

The Ottumwa Courier reports that 35-year-old Michael Bibby was found guilty Thursday of trying to kill former police chief Tom McAndrew, as well as assault, robbery, burglary and willful injury causing serious injury.

An accomplice, 26-year-old Dalton Cook, was acquitted of attempted murder, but convicted of other counts.

Police say the Ottumwa men were among three men who broke into an Ottumwa home on Aug. 3, 2018, shot and injured a man in front of the home and later engaged police in a shootout that killed alleged accomplice David Roy White, of Fairfield.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed a controversial law shortening early and Election Day voting....
Iowa joins lawsuit against Biden Administration over tax cut ban in COVID-19 relief
Breasia Terrell, 10.
Officials confirm Breasia Terrell remains found in Clinton County
Lone bar in Mechanicsville set to close
Lone bar in Mechanicsville set to close
Courteney Batya Ross, George Floyd's girlfriend, talked Thursday about how George Floyd was 'a...
Floyd’s girlfriend recalls their struggles with addiction
High school teammates and a former coach are remembering two Iowa State students killed in a...
Teammates and coach remember two Iowa State students killed in rowing accident

Latest News

Mount Trashmore trails open in Cedar Rapids Saturday
Mount Trashmore trails open in Cedar Rapids Saturday
On Friday, loved ones will come together for a celebration of life in Williamsburg in memory of...
Celebration of life for Tate Schaefer set for Friday in Williamsburg
One person has died and three officers were injured following a shooting in Rock Island...
Police: Suspect dead, three officers injured following Rock Island shooting
AARP Iowa and the Iowa Health Care Association say staffing shortages at long-term facilities...
Iowa long term care facilities see staffing shortage amid pandemic