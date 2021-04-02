Advertisement

Iowa reports 8 more COVID-19 deaths, 611 more cases

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health on Friday reported eight more COVID-19 related deaths and 611 more cases of the virus.

As of 10:30 a.m. the state is reporting a total of 352,261 people in Iowa have tested positive for the virus and a total of 5,751 people have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

The state’s COVID-19 vaccine administration dashboard on Friday morning shows a total of 616,065 people in Iowa are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19. A total of 1,551,293 vaccine doses have been administered in the state.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported 2,811 individuals were tested for COVID-19. A total of 1,643,830 individuals have been tested in Iowa since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 21.7 percent.

The state reported 204 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 40 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. There are 43 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 19 on ventilators.

