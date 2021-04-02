Advertisement

Iowa long term care facilities see staffing shortage amid pandemic

Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - AARP Iowa and the Iowa Health Care Association say staffing shortages at long-term facilities in Iowa are an issue.

The Iowa Health Care Association represents nearly 400 of Iowa’s 445 nursing homes.

They say staffing shortages increased significantly during the pandemic.

Vaccinations have brought shortages down, but it’s still not good.

As for a solution, AARP says a bill in the Iowa legislature would improve Iowa’s outdated registry of CNAs.

The Iowa Caregiver’s Association says the bill looks at the entirety of the direct care workforce.

“If we could find a more considered and detail-focused way to keep track of our CNAs we would support that, but this is really a blunt-force instrument,” said Iowa Health Care Association President and CEO Brent Willett.

But the Iowa Health Care Association says there’s not currently a path to make the registry successful.

“It’s a starting point because it implements something that’s been discussed for years. It’s not the same legislation. It’s very specific on how we’re going to implement,” Anthony Carroll, Advocacy Director for AARP Iowa, said.

The bill passed unanimously out of a House committee, and is eligible for debate before the final funnel today.

See the original story on KCCI’s website.

Copyright 2021 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed a controversial law shortening early and Election Day voting....
Iowa joins lawsuit against Biden Administration over tax cut ban in COVID-19 relief
Breasia Terrell, 10.
Officials confirm Breasia Terrell remains found in Clinton County
Lone bar in Mechanicsville set to close
Lone bar in Mechanicsville set to close
Courteney Batya Ross, George Floyd's girlfriend, talked Thursday about how George Floyd was 'a...
Floyd’s girlfriend recalls their struggles with addiction
High school teammates and a former coach are remembering two Iowa State students killed in a...
Teammates and coach remember two Iowa State students killed in rowing accident

Latest News

COVID-19 variants driving spread in multiple states.
COVID-19 variants driving spread in multiple states
J&J locked arms with Emergent in April 2020, enlisting the lesser-known company to manufacture...
Company producing J&J vaccine had history of violations
Only 10% of Europe’s population has received one dose and that only 4% have been fully...
WHO: Europe’s vaccination program is “unacceptably slow”
FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo shows a BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by...
US allows 2 more over-the-counter COVID-19 home tests