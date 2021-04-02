Iowa long term care facilities see staffing shortage amid pandemic

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - AARP Iowa and the Iowa Health Care Association say staffing shortages at long-term facilities in Iowa are an issue.

The Iowa Health Care Association represents nearly 400 of Iowa’s 445 nursing homes.

They say staffing shortages increased significantly during the pandemic.

Vaccinations have brought shortages down, but it’s still not good.

As for a solution, AARP says a bill in the Iowa legislature would improve Iowa’s outdated registry of CNAs.

The Iowa Caregiver’s Association says the bill looks at the entirety of the direct care workforce.

“If we could find a more considered and detail-focused way to keep track of our CNAs we would support that, but this is really a blunt-force instrument,” said Iowa Health Care Association President and CEO Brent Willett.

But the Iowa Health Care Association says there’s not currently a path to make the registry successful.

“It’s a starting point because it implements something that’s been discussed for years. It’s not the same legislation. It’s very specific on how we’re going to implement,” Anthony Carroll, Advocacy Director for AARP Iowa, said.

The bill passed unanimously out of a House committee, and is eligible for debate before the final funnel today.

See the original story on KCCI’s website.

