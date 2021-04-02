Advertisement

Iowa lawmakers react after man kills Capitol police officer on Friday

U.S. Capitol Police officers stand near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in...
U.S. Capitol Police officers stand near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, April 2, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)(J. Scott Applewhite | AP)
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (KCRG) - Iowa lawmakers are reacting to the news that a Capitol Police officer was killed on Friday after a man rammed a car into two officers at a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol.

Senator Chuck Grassley

Senator Joni Ernst

Congresswoman Ashley Hinson

Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks

Congresswoman Cindy Axne

Congressman Randy Feenstra

