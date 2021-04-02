Iowa lawmakers react after man kills Capitol police officer on Friday
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (KCRG) - Iowa lawmakers are reacting to the news that a Capitol Police officer was killed on Friday after a man rammed a car into two officers at a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol.
Senator Chuck Grassley
Senator Joni Ernst
Congresswoman Ashley Hinson
Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks
Congresswoman Cindy Axne
Congressman Randy Feenstra
Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.