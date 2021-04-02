Garza adds two more awards to growing list of accolades

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Hawkeyes senior Luka Garza is adding even more awards to his list of accolades.

The National Association of Basketball Coaches named Garza the Division 1 Player of the Year and the Pete Newell Big Man of the Year.

This comes after Garza was announced as the winner of three other national player of the year awards on Thursday: Oscar Robertson Trophy, Associated Press College Player of the Year, and Lute Olson National Player of the Year.

Garza is the first Hawkeye to ever win the Associated Press award.

