CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Gusty winds continue this afternoon, where wind gusts could be as high as 40mph from the south. This could make driving on east-west roadways difficult at times, especially for high-profile vehicles.

Highs this afternoon will be in the upper 50s, low 60s. Clear skies overnight, but temperatures only fall into the low 40s.

Then comes the fantastic weather for Easter weekend. Highs in the low to mid-70s both Saturday and Sunday with plenty of sunshine. Winds may be gusty at times on Sunday.

Next week will have a more active pattern as a front stalls across the state bringing the chance of rain and thunderstorms through most of next week, but we will have a better idea of timing for each day as we get closer. Have a fantastic weekend!

