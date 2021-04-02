Advertisement

Congresswoman Miller-Meeks encouraging Iowans to get vaccinated

By Phil Reed
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa’s 2nd District Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks is touring vaccine facilities in counties she represents to encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Miller-Meeks is an opthalmologist and past director of the Iowa Department of Public Health. This comes as a new Des Monies Register/Mediacom poll shows there’s a political component when it comes to getting the vaccine.

The poll shows 41% of Republicans in Iowa are not planning on getting the vaccine, compared to only 8% for Democrats.

Miller-Meeks does a lot of educating during her tours of the vaccine facilities. She tells people about the side effects of the shot and lets people know that it is safe. She has gotten the vaccine herself. She says the vaccine is our pathway to getting back to normal.

Miller-Meeks also reacted to her challenger in the 2nd District Rita Hart conceding the race.

Republican Miller-Meeks beat Democrat Rita Hart by 6 votes. Hart decided to challenge the results in the Democrat-led US House instead of Iowa Courts, claiming 22 ballots were not counted that should have been.

Miller-Meeks says it’s time to move on.

“Election law matters,” she said.”And I think states law matters and this I think for election integrity for people to have faith and confidence that their vote counts that their election laws matter within their states, I think it was the right thing to do.”

