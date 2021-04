MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (KCRG) - Derecho-damaged trees in the area have become an empty canvas of possibilities for a Mount Vernon chainsaw artist.

Clint Henik owns Carve R Way. KCRG-TV9 Photojournalist Randy Dirks shows us how he’s been busy transforming stumps in people’s yards and in parks into art.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.