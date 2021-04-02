Advertisement

Centro Inc. expanding in Cascade

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CASCADE, Iowa (KCRG) - Centro Incorporated is planning a new manufacturing plant in Cascade.

It’s a custom rotational molding that makes parts for major manufacturers.

The Cascade Economic Development Corporation says the company is looking to spend $2.5 million dollars for the expansion.

Centro is planning to purchase and equip a 30,000 square foot building in the Cascade Industrial Park.

The company will employ 15 initially, with plans to expand in the future.

This building will be Centro’s 11th facility.

The city approved an estimated $300,000 in economic development incentives for the project.

