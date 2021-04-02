Advertisement

Cedar Rapids school district completes COVID-19 vaccine clinic

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School District announced it completed its staff vaccination clinic on Thursday.

Washington High School basketball coach David Garner was one of the last staff members to get the second dose of the Moderna vaccine on Thursday.

“I feel like it’s necessary for us to get to herd immunity to be safer,” says Garner said in a release. “We all have to do our part to make the community better.”

District superintendent Noreen Bush said the district is now one more step towards normalcy.

