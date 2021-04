MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa (KCRG) - Mid-Prairie sophomore Cain Brown is already having major success as a high jumper. His goal is to one day break the school record of 6′6″, which was set by his dad, Stacey. So far, Cane has cleared 6′5″, but has plenty of opportunities in his career to break it.

