Advertisement

Arrest warrant issued for man in Mason City shooting death

Police say a warrant has been issued for 38-year-old Benjamin Gonzalez, of Mason City, charging...
Police say a warrant has been issued for 38-year-old Benjamin Gonzalez, of Mason City, charging him with first-degree murder.(Mason City Police Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) — Police say a person has been fatally shot in Mason City and an arrest warrant has been issued charging a man with murder in the case.

The Mason City Police Department says in a news release Friday that the shooting happened late Wednesday night.

Officers called to the scene found a person suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim died at an area hospital, and police have not released the victim’s name, age or gender.

Police say a warrant has been issued for 38-year-old Benjamin Gonzalez, of Mason City, charging him with first-degree murder in the shooting.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed a controversial law shortening early and Election Day voting....
Iowa joins lawsuit against Biden Administration over tax cut ban in COVID-19 relief
Breasia Terrell, 10.
Officials confirm Breasia Terrell remains found in Clinton County
Lone bar in Mechanicsville set to close
Lone bar in Mechanicsville set to close
Courteney Batya Ross, George Floyd's girlfriend, talked Thursday about how George Floyd was 'a...
Floyd’s girlfriend recalls their struggles with addiction
High school teammates and a former coach are remembering two Iowa State students killed in a...
Teammates and coach remember two Iowa State students killed in rowing accident

Latest News

Doses of COVID-19 vaccine
Iowa reports 8 more COVID-19 deaths, 611 more cases
Cedar Rapids school district completes COVID-19 vaccine clinic
Dalton Cook and Michael Bibby are both charged with several counts of attempted murder of a...
Jury delivers mixed verdict in Iowa robbery, police shootout
Mount Trashmore trails open in Cedar Rapids Saturday
Mount Trashmore trails open in Cedar Rapids Saturday