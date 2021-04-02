After canceled 2020 season and derecho damage, Kernels busy preparing for first pitch of 2021

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Opening Day in Major League Baseball finally arrived Thursday, and Scott Wilson, the general manager of the Cedar Rapids Kernels, barely caught any of it.

“We have some things that we’re still trying to get done around here,” Wilson said. “Thankfully Mother Nature’s going to start participating, and it’s going to be really busy around here for the next 30 days.”

First pitch for the 2021 season is slated for May 4.

Posters still hang outside Veterans Memorial Stadium, advertising promotions that never happened in 2020, when all minor-league games were canceled, including the Kernels’.

Beyond the outfield fence, damage from the Aug. 10 derecho still needs to be fixed.

“The ribbon board doesn’t exist in right field there. The light pole that would be standing right next to the scoreboard is not there. All of that stuff next week comes in,” Wilson said, adding all repairs are supposed to be complete by late April.

The Kernels haven’t played a game since September of 2019, and 2020 brought no fans but lots of questions as Minor League Baseball cut teams. Burlington and Clinton’s teams now play in amateur leagues for college players.

“We never thought that when you sat down, you were like, ‘I’m going to probably need to find another job at some point.’ And there was that point last summer, when we were going through that, saying, ‘What’s that look like? How do we keep baseball in Cedar Rapids?’” Wilson said.

In 2019, approximately 150,000 fans came to watch the Kernels at home, about 2,200 people a game.

For the business of baseball to work, it’s not just that seats need to be filled: Fans are also needed in the concourse, to eat, drink, and encounter the advertisements.

Wilson said there is fan interest in showing up for 2021, and single-game tickets go on sale April 12.

“I think part of that is the demand for baseball, and no one knows what the restrictions will be in another 30 days. They change all the time, and right now, we’re at about 35%, 40% capacity,” he said, noting Major League Baseball determines the COVID protocol in place, which currently include mask requirements in stadiums.

While this season won’t be a normal one, the Kernels are glad to have it.

“I think that every time I hear the crack of a bat, I told you earlier, I’m going to forget 20 minutes of 2020,” Wilson said.

