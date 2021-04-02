Advertisement

A ghostly set of images, and a glimpse of border danger

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PHOENIX (AP) — A short, grainy video recently released by U.S. authorities captures the dangers for migrant children at the southern border.

In it, a man straddles a 14-foot barrier near Santa Teresa, New Mexico. He dangles one toddler before letting her drop, then does the same to a second, slightly larger child. Then the smuggler and another man run off into the desert.

Border authorities say the children are sisters, ages 3 and 5, and from Ecuador. They were found alert, taken to a hospital and cleared or any physical injuries.

Thousands of children have been coming to the U.S. border in recent months, in February the largest number in nearly two years.

