Winds stay light today, gusty south winds return tomorrow

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect a quiet and calm afternoon, with plenty of sunshine. Winds will stay light, which will feel better than the last couple of days even though highs will still be in the 40s.

Another cold night ahead as temperatures drop into the 20s with mostly clear skies. Gusty south winds return for tomorrow, where gusts could be upwards of 25-40mph. Highs will climb into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Warm weather continues into Easter weekend. Highs in the low to mid-70s with lots of sunshine. Our weather pattern turns active next week as a front stalls across Iowa bringing us the chance of scattered rain and thunderstorms next week.

