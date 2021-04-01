Advertisement

Waterloo vaccine walk-in clinic open until 7PM on Thursday

(file photo)
(file photo)(KWCH 12)
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - There’s still time to make it to a COVID vaccine walk-in clinic happening in Waterloo on Thursday.

The clinic is at the Waterloo Arts Center, located at 225 Commercial Street and will end at 7:00 P.M.

Individuals 65 and older, and individuals 64 and younger with an underlying health condition as outlined by the CDC, can attend.

The clinic will schedule your second vaccine appointment.

Attendees are asked to bring their insurance card if they have one, but it is not required to get a vaccine.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breasia Terrell, 10.
Officials confirm Breasia Terrell remains found in Clinton County
Cedar Rapids police are looking for missing 16-year-old Jayleen High.
Operation Quickfind: Jayleen High
Rita Hart (D) and Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R) are candidates for Iowa's 2nd Congressional...
Months after the November election, Rita Hart concedes to Mariannette Miller-Meeks
The sign outside of Toyota Financial Services in Cedar Rapids.
Cedar Rapids mayoral candidates react to Toyota moving Cedar Rapids location
(file photo)
COVID-19 vaccinations now available at all Hy-Vee pharmacy locations

Latest News

The Veteran's Freedom Center, located in Kerper Boulevard, helps around 8,000 veterans each year.
Dubuque's Veteran's Freedom Center reopens
Chainsaw artist turns derecho damaged trees into art
Chainsaw artist turns derecho damaged trees into art
Miller-Meeks tours Coralville vaccine facilty
Miller-Meeks tours Coralville vaccine facilty
Advocates plant pinwheels in remembrance of Breasia Terrell
Advocates plant pinwheels in remembrance of Breasia Terrell