Waterloo vaccine walk-in clinic open until 7PM on Thursday

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - There’s still time to make it to a COVID vaccine walk-in clinic happening in Waterloo on Thursday.

The clinic is at the Waterloo Arts Center, located at 225 Commercial Street and will end at 7:00 P.M.

Individuals 65 and older, and individuals 64 and younger with an underlying health condition as outlined by the CDC, can attend.

The clinic will schedule your second vaccine appointment.

Attendees are asked to bring their insurance card if they have one, but it is not required to get a vaccine.

